Sheldon “Mark” Wimmer recently was appointed by the National Park Service as the superintendent for the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument.

Wimmer joins the National Park Service after serving as the monument manager for the Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument working for the Bureau of Land Management in St. George, Utah. There, he supervised employees of both the National Park Service and the Bureau of Land Management.

Mark Wimmer in January will assume the position as the superintendent of the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument. | Courtesy of National Park Service

Wimmer begins his new assignment with the Katahdin Woods & Waters National Monument on Jan. 2, 2022.





“Mark is an experienced and thoughtful manager who has worked on a broad range of land management issues,” NPS Regional Director Gay Vietzke said. “He has experience working through complex issues with stakeholders and listening to various points of view to find common ground and reach solutions.”

Wimmer’s education includes an undergraduate degree in range and wildlife resources with a minor in zoology and a masters in range science with a professional certificate in project management. Mark and his family are excited to relocate to the Maine woods. They enjoy birding, family history, museums, storytelling and the great outdoors.

Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters, the official philanthropic partner of Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, welcomed Wimmer and his family.

“Mark Wimmer and his family are joining the Katahdin Region community at a critical moment for the park and the surrounding communities,” said Andrew Bossie, Executive Director for the Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters. “He will be working with a fantastic existing park service staff at the national monument and a diverse community of partners devoted to vital relationships to this landscape.”

More than 41,000 people visited the monument in 2020, helping support 38 jobs and generate $3.3 million for local communities.

“We’re excited to see Mark’s experience and background soon be part of the Katahdin Woods and Waters community,” Bossie said.

The national monument celebrated its fifth anniversary in August.

Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters is committed to preserve and protect the natural beauty, ecological vitality and cultural resources of the national monument and surrounding communities.