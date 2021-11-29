Yet again women and children have been overlooked, disrespected and dismissed by the Republican Party. Take notice. I think the more than $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signed is at least 85 percent in favor of working men. The money will repair roads, bridges, water systems and the power grid. Let me ask people: How many women have they seen working with the crews on interstate bridges, sewer lines and transmission towers?

Where is the money to support teaching, counseling services, child care for working parents, nursing training programs, home care support for the elderly or unwell, and early childhood education? Training and care for the children, the ill and the elderly is every bit as necessary as digging and building. Old fuddy-duddy lawmakers need to realize that this is not the Eisenhower era when one income (the husband’s) was often enough to have a house, a car and a stay-at-home wife.

Work that is traditionally done by women is equally important in order for the United States to have a healthy economy and society. To have limited this totally necessary revitalization program being undertaken by the president to just infrastructure work is short sighted and mean spirited.





Sheila Stratton

Bradford