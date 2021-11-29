A car that was stolen from a Portland parking lot last Saturday had a child inside the vehicle.

The red Ford Explorer was reported missing from Cumberland Avenue at around 5:20 p.m., according to David Singer, a spokesperson for the Portland Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle told officials that he had parked his vehicle near a restaurant to pick up food, and his 3-year-old brother was asleep in the back in a children’s car seat.





The vehicle was found at 275 Marginal Way in the parking lot of Black Bear Medical.

The child, who had not been hurt, was still inside the vehicle, and was then reunited with his family.

No suspects have been identified, and the Portland police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the car theft. Anyone with information about the vehicle theft can call 207-874-8575.

The vehicle used a keyless ignition system, which Singer said can be a security risk.