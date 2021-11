PARIS — A 40-year-old Oxford man is dead after driving off the road on Route 119 in Paris Sunday morning.

Police said the man was killed instantly when the 2011 Ford F150 truck he was driving went off Hebron Road and rolled into the trees around 11:15 a.m.

The man was alone at the time and no other vehicles were involved.

His identity is being withheld until proper notification can be made.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.