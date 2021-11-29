EAST MACHIAS, Maine — A salmon advocacy group in rural Maine is getting help from the federal government to make improvements to a fish hatchery and office building.

The Downeast Salmon Federation operates the facility in East Machias. The group advocates for environmental protection and conservation of river-run fishes such as salmon and smelt.

The United States Department of Agriculture is giving the federation $23,500 toward the project. The grant is part of $222 million the agency said it is using to help build and improve rural community infrastructure around the country.





The USDA said the grant will help the federation make improvements to the East Machias facility such as replacing the roof. The federation has a partnership with the federal government to raise endangered Atlantic salmon from eggs to young fish so they can be released into a river every year.