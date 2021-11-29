The Maine-based true crime podcast Murder, She Told is working with the Kittery Police Department to reinvigorate a cold case that has gone unsolved for 38 years.

On Feb. 3, 1983, Reeves K. Johnson III, 31, was reported missing after he disappeared sometime after returning to his Kittery home from his job as a welder for Donnelly Manufacturing in Exeter, New Hampshire, according to the Kittery Police Department.

After Johnson went missing, his bank account was drained, objects were taken from his house and Johnson’s mother was able to photograph an unidentified man taking his mail, according to the case file.

The unidentified man who took Johnson’s mail is pictured in this photo that Johnson’s mother took. Credit: Kittery Police Department via Murder, She Told

“The Kittery Police Department views this as an opportunity to reinvigorate the investigation in hopes of providing answers for the family of Reeves Johnson. We support the work that [Murder, She Told] has done for the victims and their families throughout Maine and New England,” Chief Robert Richter said.

Kittery Police Detective Brian Cummer decided to officially reinvigorate the search for answers about Johnson by releasing the case file to the producers of Murder, She Told in early November.

Kristin Seavey, the podcast’s host, spoke with Cummer and members of the Kittery Police Department, as well as members of Johnson’s family, to understand his story.

“My hope is that by hearing the full, un-redacted story, it will spark memories that could help fill in the gaps and bring in new information to the Kittery PD. They’re working with very limited information, and need the public’s help to connect the dots.” Seavey said.

The episode “MISSING: Where is Reeves K. Johnson III?” is available now.

Anyone with information that could help solve Johnson’s case can contact the Kittery Police Department at 207-439-1638, or the Seacoast Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 207-439-1199.