The Kennebec County Correctional Facility is limiting the number of inmates it is taking in due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the jail.

There are fewer than 10 people at the facility that have tested positive for coronavirus, according to Sheriff Ken Mason.

The jail is working with the Maine Center for Disease Control to limit the spread of the virus.





All staff and inmates at the corrections facility have been tested regularly to limit transmission of COVID-19, Mason said.