Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s to low 50s from north to south, with increasing clouds toward the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer died and 245 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 790. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Northern Light Health on Monday confirmed that its mass vaccination clinic at Bangor’s Cross Insurance Center is expected to close May 27 as the hospital system switches to vaccinating people in smaller settings.





CDC data suggest that Walgreens and CVS have wasted more doses than states, U.S. territories and federal agencies combined. Pfizer’s vaccine, which in December was the first to be deployed and initially required storage at ultracold temperatures, represented nearly 60 percent of tossed doses.

In this April 26, 2021, file photo, East Hartford High School senior Sudeen Pryce, right, center, receives support from classmate Alexia Phipps, left, East Hartford High School Intervention Coordinator Mark Brown, second from left, and EMT Katrinna Greene, top right, of Manchester, as RN Kaylee Cruz of Bristol administers the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to Pryce at a mass vaccination site at Pratt & Whitney Runway in East Hartford, Connecticut. Credit: Jessica Hill / AP

Officials hope that extending vaccinations to teens will further accelerate the nation’s reduced virus caseload and allow schools to reopen with minimal disruptions this fall.

Jimbo Tuck feeds containers of Mousam Valley Mushrooms into a machine automatically wrapping them in plastic at Farming Fungi in Springvale on Monday. Early in the pandemic, consumer demand for unwrapped bulk mushrooms plummeted. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Three Maine companies saw sales increases during the pandemic, and all three are growing their companies using services offered by the Maine Center for Entrepreneurs, which has programs for startups and for mature companies that want to figure out the best way to grow.

Adam Williams, social studies teacher, moderates a debate about the clean energy corridor on April 27, 2021, at the Ecology Learning Center in Unity. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The 48 first-year and sophomore students at the Ecology Learning Center are part of Maine’s newest, smallest and last public charter school.

Taco Shack is the latest business slated to move into the spot at 95 Center St. in Bangor. Credit: David Marino Jr. / BDN

A Skowhegan man who was charged in federal court last month after allegedly lying to obtain a $60,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan is preparing to open a taco restaurant on Center Street in Bangor.

Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness Executive Director Sharon Jordan cuts the ribbon at the opening of the Opportunity House, a recovery center for Wabanaki men. Credit: David Marino Jr. / BDN

Native Americans suffer from one of the highest rates of substance use disorder, including alcoholism and addiction to other illicit drugs, of any racial or ethnic group in the United States.

House Speaker Ryan Fecteau (left), D-Biddeford, is sworn into his position by House Clerk Robert Hunt at the Augusta Civic Center on Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The race is on to stake a claim to rosy revenue figures and an influx of federal money.

Chris Lander (left), John Holyoke and Pete Warner pose for a selfie near West Outlet of the Kennebec River on a recent fishing trip.

The goal was to tell a few stories, spend some time fishing and simply catch up with each other. We’d had precious little opportunity to do that since the pandemic hit, and were far overdue for an outdoor adventure.

A homeowner was trying to get rid of a skunk, but unintentionally captured a fisher in a live trap. The fisher was safely released. Perhaps not coincidentally, the skunk has not been seen since. Credit: Courtesy of Steve Williams

One photo is a “before” pic of a fisher that was taken with his trail camera. The other, an “after” shot of the fisher after it wound up in jail.

In other Maine news …

Jury begins deliberations in 2020 nightclub slaying of Bangor man

Shaw’s delivery drivers go on strike in southern Maine

Susan Collins ranked as most bipartisan senator for 8th straight year

Dysart’s tanker truck crashes off I-95

Man pinned under car in Greenbush crash

135-year-old Maine bookstore to open 3 new locations this summer

Tractor-trailer carrying fuel overturns in New Gloucester

Tractor-trailer leaks fuel after jackknifing in Falmouth