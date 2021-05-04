Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s to low 50s from north to south, with increasing clouds toward the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer died and 245 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 790. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Northern Light Health on Monday confirmed that its mass vaccination clinic at Bangor’s Cross Insurance Center is expected to close May 27 as the hospital system switches to vaccinating people in smaller settings.
CDC data suggest that Walgreens and CVS have wasted more doses than states, U.S. territories and federal agencies combined. Pfizer’s vaccine, which in December was the first to be deployed and initially required storage at ultracold temperatures, represented nearly 60 percent of tossed doses.
FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within week
Officials hope that extending vaccinations to teens will further accelerate the nation’s reduced virus caseload and allow schools to reopen with minimal disruptions this fall.
Maine food businesses see pandemic sales rise as they adapt to changing consumer tastes
Three Maine companies saw sales increases during the pandemic, and all three are growing their companies using services offered by the Maine Center for Entrepreneurs, which has programs for startups and for mature companies that want to figure out the best way to grow.
Tapping trees and debating the CMP corridor on the curriculum at Maine’s newest charter school
The 48 first-year and sophomore students at the Ecology Learning Center are part of Maine’s newest, smallest and last public charter school.
Man charged with fraudulently obtaining PPP loan plans to open taco stand in Bangor
A Skowhegan man who was charged in federal court last month after allegedly lying to obtain a $60,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan is preparing to open a taco restaurant on Center Street in Bangor.
New Bangor recovery center will help Indigenous men with substance use disorder
Native Americans suffer from one of the highest rates of substance use disorder, including alcoholism and addiction to other illicit drugs, of any racial or ethnic group in the United States.
Parties joust over spending, tax cuts as new Maine budget battle brews
The race is on to stake a claim to rosy revenue figures and an influx of federal money.
An overdue trip to the woods serves as a chance to celebrate new opportunities
The goal was to tell a few stories, spend some time fishing and simply catch up with each other. We’d had precious little opportunity to do that since the pandemic hit, and were far overdue for an outdoor adventure.
This is exactly what you do when a fisher ends up in your skunk trap
One photo is a “before” pic of a fisher that was taken with his trail camera. The other, an “after” shot of the fisher after it wound up in jail.
In other Maine news …
Jury begins deliberations in 2020 nightclub slaying of Bangor man
Shaw’s delivery drivers go on strike in southern Maine
Susan Collins ranked as most bipartisan senator for 8th straight year
Dysart’s tanker truck crashes off I-95
Man pinned under car in Greenbush crash
135-year-old Maine bookstore to open 3 new locations this summer
Tractor-trailer carrying fuel overturns in New Gloucester