A tractor trailer that had been carrying 9,000 gallons of fuel overturned on Ricker Road in New Gloucester on Monday morning.

The driver, Valerie Farnham of Derry, New Hampshire, was transported to Central Maine Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at around 10:21 a.m, where it found the tractor trailer rolled over and Farnham trapped inside. She was eventually able to free herself on her own.

The tank that was filled with fuel did not rupture or leak.

Ricker Road will remain closed until the tank is pumped out, and the tractor trailer can be turned back over.

The trailer and truck are registered to and owned by LP Transportation Company of Chester, New York.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.