This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Monday reported 245 more coronavirus cases across the state.

A man in his 60s from Androscoggin County has succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 790.

Monday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 62,092, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 61,847 on Sunday.

Of those, 46,197 have been confirmed positive, while 15,895 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,862 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (7,337), Aroostook (1,688), Cumberland (16,251), Franklin (1,231), Hancock (1,238), Kennebec (5,745), Knox (1,006), Lincoln (889), Oxford (3,284), Penobscot (5,451), Piscataquis (457), Sagadahoc (1,300), Somerset (1,930), Waldo (853), Washington (835) and York (12,596) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 32,421,989 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 577,045 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.