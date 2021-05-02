This story will be updated.

Health officials on Sunday reported 231 more coronavirus cases and no new deaths across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 4,562. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 4,677 on Saturday.





The statewide death toll stands at 789.

Sunday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 61,616, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 61,616 on Saturday.

Of those, 46,023 have been confirmed positive, while 15,824 were classified as probable cases, the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Sunday was 1.73 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 462.10.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 306.3, up from 297.9 a day ago, down from 362.7 a week ago and up from 252 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,860 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized was not immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Sunday was 13.90 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (7,289), Aroostook (1,686), Cumberland (16,211), Franklin (1,229), Hancock (1,231), Kennebec (5,706), Knox (1,000), Lincoln (877), Oxford (3,269), Penobscot (5,421), Piscataquis (450), Sagadahoc (1,291), Somerset (1,911), Waldo (848), Washington (835) and York (12,579) counties. Information about an additional 14 cases was not immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 32,393,394 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 576,724 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.