The oldest bookstore in Maine will be opening three new locations this summer.

Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop, located in Bar Harbor, was opened 135 years ago in 1886, and is the oldest bookshop in Maine. It is also one of the 10 oldest bookstores in the United States.

The new shops will be located in Topsham, Windham and Rockland, according to the MDIslander.

Jeff Curtis, CEO and co-owner of Sherman’s, told the newspaper that when the pandemic forced his business to close its doors, he thought it would spell the end of the world for the bookstore.

Curtis said that once the shop was able to reopen, it saw a surge in business and community support that prompted him to look for new growth opportunities.

There are four other Sherman’s in Maine, located in Boothbay Harbor, Damariscotta, Freeport and Portland.