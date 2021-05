Four people are injured after a car crash on Route 2 in Greenbush Monday morning.

The southbound car drifted off the right side of the road before striking and breaking a utility pole and coming to a stop in a nearby bog, police said.

Police said one of the passengers was ejected from the car and was pinned under the vehicle. He and the other passengers were then taken to the hospital.

The road was shut down for several hours and the cause of the crash is under investigation.