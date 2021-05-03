A northbound tractor trailer jackknifed on Interstate 295 in Falmouth closing both lanes Monday afternoon.

Witnesses said that the driver, Jesse Philbrick, 66, of Limestone, was traveling in the right lane when another vehicle entered I-295 from exit 10 and failed to yield, causing Philbrick to apply the brakes and jackknife, according to officials.

Philbrick was able to leave the truck through a broken side window and was uninjured.

No other cars were involved in the crash and the area was shut down for 1 1/2 hours due to fuel spilling from the truck’s tanks, officials said. Currently, only the right lane is open.

Officials are asking that anyone who saw a black sedan that may have entered the interstate just prior to the crash to contact Trooper Connor Willard of Troop B in Gray at 207-624-7076.