Over the seven months that we’ve been publishing your trail camera photos and videos, we’ve received some submissions that have included a bit of description, and some that left a lot to the imagination. And some — like the one I’ll share today — arrived with a full description that would have been worth publishing even without the attached photos.

Fortunately, Steve Williams did include the photos. One is a “before” pic of a fisher that was taken with his trail camera. The other, an “after” shot of the fisher after it wound up in jail.

I’ll step back and let Williams pick up the tale from here.





“My wife and I purchased a historic house in midcoast Maine and we are having significant repairs and restoration work done. I installed a couple of trail cameras in the woods between our house and the lake and was pleased to find the first attached photo in 2019,” Williams said. “I am proud of this photo since it looks like he’s actually posing for the camera. I am also proud because it is a good photo and I am a dreadful photographer, so credit to the camera.

A fisher stands in the woods in this trail camera photo. Credit: Courtesy of Steve Williams

“Anyway, moving ahead to earlier this year, the craftsmen working on our house reported a skunk in the area and perhaps in the crawlspace that was next on their ‘to do’ list, so we did what we always do and called our caretaker. He’s like Mr. Haney from Green Acres (in a good way) and always has a buddy who can help, if he can’t. His certified Maine nuisance animal trapper buddy set a trap and shortly thereafter the skunk was gone, although not in the trap. We were there, checking on progress the day he was to come get the trap and when my wife looked in the trap after lunch she saw this guy, so of course we called our caretaker.

“In retrospect, the timing of the arrival of the fisher and the disappearance of the skunk may not be a complete coincidence.

“Within 15 minutes our caretaker was there (slow response by his standards) and shortly thereafter the trapper and his wife appeared. I could sense they had not covered getting a fisher out of a skunk trap at trapper school. Then the game warden showed up with his sidearm so that was a positive development. The warden admitted he had never seen one in a skunk trap either and we all learned at that point that fishers, like everything else, like peanut butter.

“Trapper went to his truck and got huge leather gloves and chaps and, suitably attired, picked up the trap and walked down the trail toward the lake with the game warden. I listened closely for a gunshot but a few minutes later they came happily back with an empty trap. Everyone seemed relieved and I’m sure the other fishers in the woods gave this guy a bad time for being dumb and getting caught.

“Even though it had only been in the trap [for] two to three hours, tops, it was active but getting pretty tired I think. I read that they like rotted trees and small animals and our woods are filled with both. Supposedly they do not threaten humans but I caution our neighbors who walk their dogs down to the lake. One of our neighbors sent photos of something with white feathers that got completely disassembled by the lake. Maybe the fishers, but we also have a decades-old eagles nest and ospreys too.

“We can’t wait to move in,” Williams concluded.

Thanks for the story, Steve. It certainly brightened up my day.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted. If you are unable to view the photo or video mentioned in this story, go to bangordailynews.com.