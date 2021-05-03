A Dysart’s tanker truck crashed on Interstate 95 in Wells on Monday morning.

James Naaykens, 51, of Medway was driving south about 7 a.m. when he lost control of the tanker, left the right side of the interstate and crashed into several trees, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Naaykens wasn’t injured.





It was empty at the time, but the truck’s fuel tank ruptured, spilling 55 gallons of diesel, Moss said.

The crash led to a lane closure, which Moss said would last a couple hours.