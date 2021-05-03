Northern Light Health on Monday confirmed that its mass vaccination clinic at Bangor’s Cross Insurance Center is expected to close May 27 as the hospital system switches to vaccinating people in smaller settings.

Northern Light will start offering first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at its health center on Union Street in Bangor on May 11 as it phases out use of the Cross Center, Karen Cashman, a Northern Light spokesperson, said. The vaccine will be available there on an appointment or walk-in basis.

Thursday, May 6, is the last day first doses of the vaccine will be available at the Cross Center. After that, only follow-up shots for those who have already received their first dose at the arena will be available there.





Monday’s announcement echoes one provided to Cross Center volunteers last week in an email obtained by the Bangor Daily News. Northern Light did not confirm the closure date at that time, saying only that the mass vaccination site was nearing its final days.

Nearly two-thirds of Mainers 16 and older have now received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data, while almost half have received both shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

While demand was once high in Maine, it has tailed off as more people received their shots, causing many rural clinics to close throughout the state. Health officials in Maine and nationwide are beginning to transition away from mass vaccination clinics and toward more personalized ways of getting people vaccinated, such as in doctor’s offices or at schools. The state has also seen a shift to walk-in vaccinations.

Registration for vaccination appointments at Northern Light’s Union Street health center will open at 2 p.m. Monday. The center is located at 885 Union St., and includes Northern Light’s walk-in care clinic as well as other services from the organization.