Janet Mills advises postponing gatherings after Maine sees first positive coronavirus test

Natalie Williams | BDN

• March 12, 2020 12:49 pm

As of 12 p.m. Thursday, March 12, test results show that one Mainer has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday recommended postponing gatherings of more than 250 people for at least 30 days after announcing the state’s first presumptive positive test for the new coronavirus in a woman in Androscoggin County.

The Democratic governor said at a noon news conference that the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention was recommending the cancellation of “all non-essential large, indoor group gatherings” in a decision that will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks.

Mills stressed that K-12 school cancellations are not being recommended at this time. She also announced that she was declaring an insurance emergency aimed at forcing private and public insurers to cover coronavirus testing and suspending all non-essential out-of-state travel by state employees.

Maine’s move follows similar ones in other states. Washington has banned gatherings of more than 250 people in certain counties. California has issued a statewide ban. Ohio is expected to make a similar move today and Massachusetts, which has declared a state of emergency, banned out-of-state work-related travel and in-person conferences and seminars. Several states have either canceled large sporting events or not allowed any fans to attend.

There were 938 U.S. cases of the new coronavirus as of Wednesday, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Maine was among six states with no recorded cases of the virus until Mills announced the first presumptive positive test on Thursday in a woman in her 50s in Androscoggin County who is quarantined at home. A presumptive positive test means that a state test came back positive, but has not been confirmed by a federal lab.

Organizations have already been taking precautions in Maine. The NBA G League announced it would suspend its season today after the NBA announced it would do so after a player tested positive for the virus. Portland cancelled its St. Patrick’s Day parade and other events.

Colleges have also been taking action. Bowdoin and the University of Maine system have both said students will not be allowed to return to campus after spring break. They will transition to online classes.

More than 4,000 deaths have occurred worldwide as of Thursday, and the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global pandemic Wednesday, meaning the virus is causing sustained outbreaks in multiple regions of the world. President Donald Trump issued a travel ban on non-citizens from several countries in Europe, set to take place at midnight Friday.

