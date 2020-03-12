Maine Legislature to hold closed sessions amid coronavirus concerns

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• March 12, 2020 1:01 pm

As of 12 p.m. Thursday, March 12, test results show that one Mainer has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature will close its galleries to the public and end tours and some events amid concerns about the coronavirus, but lawmakers will continue to meet and the State House will remain open, legislative leaders announced on Thursday.

Those steps come on the same day that Gov. Janet Mills announced the first presumptive case of the virus in Maine. There were 938 U.S. cases as of Wednesday, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with 29 deaths. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic on Wednesday.



House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, announced the precautionary measures from the floor on Thursday afternoon. They include closing both chambers’ floor sessions — now held on Tuesdays and Thursdays — to the public. Online live streams will be maintained so the public can watch floor sessions and Gideon said leaders will take other steps for “expediting” work.

The State House will remain open and the Legislature plans to operate through its scheduled adjournment on April 15, though public tours will be canceled, student pages will be barred from the chambers and events will be canceled in the Hall of Flags, a popular spot for press conferences and other gatherings just outside Mills’ second-floor office suite.

The precautions came just after Congress shut down Capitol Hill office buildings to the public until April. The Illinois General Assembly canceled work this week, with the Senate president there citing a need to practice “social distancing,” according to the Chicago Sun-Times.