Visitors banned from US Congress due to virus

• March 12, 2020 10:24 am

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12, test results show that no Mainers have tested positive so far for the coronavirus.

Congress is shutting the Capitol and all House and Senate office buildings to the public until April in reaction to the spread of the new coronavirus.

The House and Senate sergeants at arms said that the closure will begin at 5 p.m. EDT Thursday. Only lawmakers, aides, journalists and official visitors will be allowed into the buildings. The statement says officials are acting “out of concern for the health and safety of congressional employees as well as the public.”

Politicians in Europe, Iran and China have contracted the virus and several U.S. lawmakers have already self-quarantined due to exposure. The virus has infected over 126,000 people worldwide and killed over 4,600, but over 68,000 victims have already recovered.