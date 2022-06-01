Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to high 50s from north to south with mostly or partly sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 330 coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center of Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,346. Check out our tracker for more information.

Even if there’s a lone officer on the scene, that officer is going inside.

The that comes more than a year after the Bangor Daily News and Portland Press Herald argued in a lawsuit that final disciplinary records are public under the Maine Freedom of Access Act and reflect a core principle that with public service comes public accountability.

A tenants’ rights law firm is arguing that hotels can’t immediately kick them out without going through a formal eviction.

What challenges have you faced with owning a new home or one you have lived in for a while.

George Soros has backed major efforts to elect progressive prosecutors with aggressive agendas in recent years.

The special election for Senate District 7 uses the same map from the past decade while the primaries for the November election use new districts drawn last fall.

It will likely take nearly three weeks to row the beautiful route fraught with danger.

Seaweed is actually regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a spice.

The trail will start at the lower library parking lot and follow the river north along a tree-lined path to where a wheelchair-accessible overlook will be built.

Heavy rain and a beaver dam wash out Aroostook road that could take weeks to repair

Stephen King says he’s written a sequel to one of his most popular novels

Maine child dies from flu

Several hurt in 3-vehicle, chain-reaction crash on Maine Turnpike

Bangor-area churches create list of free meals and food pantries as demand grows

Blue Hill group wants to know how schools should teach students about climate change

3 shootings reported across Portland on Memorial Day

Waterville police were justified in fatally shooting man last year, Maine AG rules

Dozens protest Civil War reenactors who carried a Confederate flag in a southern Maine parade

Flavored tobacco bans will take effect in 2 Maine communities this week

South Portland considers eviction moratorium

Audubon expects record high number of piping plovers in Maine

