Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to high 50s from north to south with mostly or partly sunny skies throughout the state.
See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 330 coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center of Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,346. Check out our tracker for more information.
Maine police chiefs say they wouldn’t wait to send an officer into a school during a shooting
Even if there’s a lone officer on the scene, that officer is going inside.
Maine State Police must reveal officer misconduct, judge rules in newspaper lawsuit
The that comes more than a year after the Bangor Daily News and Portland Press Herald argued in a lawsuit that final disciplinary records are public under the Maine Freedom of Access Act and reflect a core principle that with public service comes public accountability.
Many long-term residents of Maine hotels can’t just be kicked out of their rooms
A tenants’ rights law firm is arguing that hotels can’t immediately kick them out without going through a formal eviction.
Tell us what you want to know about the challenges of homeownership
What challenges have you faced with owning a new home or one you have lived in for a while.
George Soros spends big on effort to oust the Portland area’s top prosecutor
George Soros has backed major efforts to elect progressive prosecutors with aggressive agendas in recent years.
The same Maine candidates are on the June ballot in 2 elections using different maps
The special election for Senate District 7 uses the same map from the past decade while the primaries for the November election use new districts drawn last fall.
Belfast woman prepares to row 750-mile ocean race from Washington to Alaska
It will likely take nearly three weeks to row the beautiful route fraught with danger.
Seaweed isn’t considered enough of a food for more comprehensive FDA safety regulations
Seaweed is actually regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a spice.
An Ellsworth trail is about to become accessible
The trail will start at the lower library parking lot and follow the river north along a tree-lined path to where a wheelchair-accessible overlook will be built.
In other Maine news …
Heavy rain and a beaver dam wash out Aroostook road that could take weeks to repair
Stephen King says he’s written a sequel to one of his most popular novels
Several hurt in 3-vehicle, chain-reaction crash on Maine Turnpike
Bangor-area churches create list of free meals and food pantries as demand grows
Blue Hill group wants to know how schools should teach students about climate change
3 shootings reported across Portland on Memorial Day
Waterville police were justified in fatally shooting man last year, Maine AG rules
Dozens protest Civil War reenactors who carried a Confederate flag in a southern Maine parade
Flavored tobacco bans will take effect in 2 Maine communities this week
South Portland considers eviction moratorium
Audubon expects record high number of piping plovers in Maine