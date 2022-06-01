The BDN is exploring Maine’s housing crisis from every possible angle, from how it affects home prices, to what it means for Mainers across the state. Read our ongoing coverage here and fill out this form to tell us what you want to know.

You have endured being outbid, moved to your second or third choice of location or just decided to stay put.

Some of you put in more than a dozen offers to finally buy your dream home. Others frustrated with trying to buy an existing home opted to build one or decided to wait out the stiff competition until Maine’s real estate market cools.

The frenzied market created a lot of new homebuyers in Maine. But here and across the nation, some 70 percent of them have expressed at least one regret, a recent national survey by HomeLight found. The top regret was underestimating the total cost to buy a home, including repairs or upgrades and routine things like insurance and maintenance.

Tell us about your challenges with owning a new home or the one you have lived in for a while by filling out the form below.

