Stephen King told a popular podcast over the weekend that he’d just finished writing a new novella that’s a sequel to his beloved 1981 novel, “Cujo.”

King appeared on “The Loser’s Club: A Stephen King Podcast,” much to the delight of its hosts, who have spent the past five years dissecting all things King — from the books to the movies to the fandom.

In a wide-ranging discussion, King talked about his upcoming novel “Fairy Tale,” the proposed “It” prequel series set in Derry and other things he’s been working on — in particular a novella he’s written that is effectively a sequel to “Cujo.” King said he’d just finished the novella, called “Rattlesnakes,” although he didn’t say when it might be published.

“I just wrote a long story called Rattlesnakes. And it involves, at one part, twins who are only 4 years old…falling into a rattlesnake pit. And the snakes get ’em. It’s a terrible scene,” King said on the podcast. “This novella that I’ve just written, ‘Rattlesnakes’…is actually a sequel to ‘Cujo.’”

“Cujo,” published in 1981, is about a mother and son who move to the fictional Castle Rock, Maine, and are terrorized by a rabid Saint Bernard. A rather slim novel for a Stephen King book, the story has been referenced throughout his work, and it has remained one of his most popular books — and one of the most popular of the movie adaptations.

King’s newest book, “Fairy Tale,” is set to come out on Sept. 6. For fans of King TV and movie adaptations, “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” a film based on a story from his 2020 collection “If It Bleeds,” will come out later this year on Netflix.

