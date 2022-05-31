Several people were hurt Monday morning in a three-vehicle, chain-reaction crash on the Maine Turnpike.

Dwayne Page, 42, of Guilford, Connecticut, was reportedly speeding and passing cars in a red Chevrolet SUV during heavy traffic in the southbound lanes, near mile marker 13, about 11:36 a.m. when he rear-ended a Volkswagen station wagon, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The station wagon then sideswiped a third vehicle before losing control and striking the median guardrail, Moss said Monday afternoon.

Page, his passengers and the occupants of the Volkswagen were hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

