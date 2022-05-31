A Blue Hill Peninsula-based group is holding a community forum to ponder how climate change should be taught in schools.

Climate Action Net, a group of residents, educators and scientists around the peninsula that has been working on local solutions to address climate change, organized the event, and coordinator Tony Ferrara said it’s crucial to inform the youth on the crisis the world is facing.

“The idea is that the world would be in a lot better shape if the young folk were truly educated — climate literate — about the climate situation that they are being born into,” he said.