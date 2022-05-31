A Blue Hill Peninsula-based group is holding a community forum to ponder how climate change should be taught in schools.
Climate Action Net, a group of residents, educators and scientists around the peninsula that has been working on local solutions to address climate change, organized the event, and coordinator Tony Ferrara said it’s crucial to inform the youth on the crisis the world is facing.
“The idea is that the world would be in a lot better shape if the young folk were truly educated — climate literate — about the climate situation that they are being born into,” he said.
LATEST MAINE NEWS
State legislators in April agreed to spend $2 million on a three-year pilot program to train teachers and educate students about climate change. Ferrara hoped that this event would get people to think about how that money should be spent.
“It’s to make the community aware that it’s important to help these graduates to be knowledgeable of the perilous situation they are in,” he said.
The forum will have a panel moderated by Dennis Kiley, the director of the EcoPsychology Initiative in Bar Harbor. The panel includes the Maine Climate Council, local high school environmental activists, professors, the Institute for Humane Education and Rob Shetterly, a local filmmaker.
The community conversation will be held over Zoom on Saturday, June 4 at 4 p.m.