Three shootings were reported across Portland over the course of 90 minutes on Memorial Day.

The first shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. when a 19-year-old Saco man was shot by people in a black SUV as he was filming a rap video with friends near Park Avenue and Forest Street, according to police.

He was treated at Maine Medical Center for a gunshot wound that wasn’t considered life-threatening.

The Wells Police Department found the SUV later that evening and after a chase, two boys and two men were taken into custody.

The vehicle had been stolen from Rowe Ford on May 26 and a license plate was illegally attached, according to police.

No charges have been filed in connection with the shooting.

The second shooting happened around 6 p.m. near Washington Avenue and Rainbow Mall Road when a 57-year-old Portland woman was shot at by people in a dark gray SUV similar to a Mazda, according to police.

The woman was walking her dog when she heard someone from the vehicle yell something and then was shot at with what police believe was a pellet gun.

It’s the latest case in the past month when police said people were shot at by young men in an SUV. In those shootings, a weapon that uses gel projectiles was used. In one case, the projectiles were frozen, making them extremely dangerous and capable of causing serious injury, according to police.

These types of shootings are similar to a social media challenge, according to police.

The last shooting occurred just after 7 p.m. when 26-year-old Kerry Bell negligently discharged a firearm inside of his Brackett Street apartment. He was issued a summons for reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

More articles from the BDN