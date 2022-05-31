South Portland city leaders could put a temporary ban on evictions after a low-income apartment complex hiked tenants’ rent with little notice.

The Los Angeles-based owner of Redbank Village Apartments recently announced an increase of hundreds of dollars per unit in rent, including on apartments set aside for low-income earners.

Last week, the city demanded JRK Holdings show proof it gave tenants notice of the rent increase at least 75 days in advance.

That warning is required under city ordinance, along with obtaining a notice from each tenant they received it.

At last check, JRK Holdings never provided that information.

The city will consider the eviction moratorium at a Zoom meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

