Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 70s to 90s with sunny skies throughout the state. See what’s in store for the weekend on our weather page. Here’s what gas prices are shaping up to look like this weekend.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Two more Mainers have died and another 1,001 COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,332. Check out our tracker for more information.
Hospitalizations have risen sharply in Maine over the past 10 days, with the 221 Mainers hospitalized with the virus. That’s up 47 percent since May 2.
The White House’s COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jah warned that the progress of fighting the COVID pandemic in the U.S. will be in a vulnerable position without new, updated vaccines by the fall.
More Mainers turn to cheaper but riskier mortgages with interest rates rising
The overheated real estate market the past couple years was fueled in part by interest rates below 3 percent for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages.
A small population bump forced big changes in this Portland suburb
One big difference in Cumberland’s population is the couples with young children moving into houses formerly occupied by one or two people.
A young lawmaker’s book gets national buzz but angers Maine Democrats
The book from Sen. Chloe Maxmin, D-Nobleboro, offers a warning to national Democrats about neglecting rural voters.
New Maine welding school caters to women, people of color and the LGBTQ community
People’s Inclusive Welding offers courses designed to get students qualified for in-demand welding jobs in as little as eight weeks.
Biden proposal would cut funding for UMaine potato research program
The university’s potato research has led to the creation of a new variety of potato that has boosted russet yields across the state.
UMaine Augusta professors declare no confidence in university system chancellor
The professors are calling on the University of Maine System to restart the search for a new leader at the school.
Bangor plans to buy waterfront property as sewage tank construction nears completion
The purchase could coincide with an expansion of Bangor’s waterfront park following closures due to sewage tank work.
With reopening looking doubtful, Deer Isle nursing home considers other uses for its facility
Island Nursing Home continues to struggle to overcome staffing shortages and meet upcoming licensing deadlines needed to reopen.
High costs prompt Lubec to reduce scope of planned breakwater project
Initial plans called for vehicle access along the top of a 1,200-foot breakwater so fishermen could drive out to the end to load and unload their gear.
UMaine baseball’s best hitter initially wasn’t ‘super interested’ in playing for his home state team
Quinn McDaniel is among the top six hitters in America East in several categories.
Bangor-based MMA fighter is returning to the cage after a 3-year absence
Ryan Sanders will return to face off Portland’s Mark Gardner in a welterweight clash as part of “NEF 47: The Battle for L/A.”
In other Maine news …
Penobscot County’s endless outdoor activities featured in new TV documentary
Sheriff thankful for Turner man who saved his life after capsizing kayak
Growing Bangor church shelves Holden expansion after DOT requires road widening
Skowhegan has dominated Class A North softball for 8 years. The team doesn’t plan to stop.
Westbrook will ban cellphones in middle school
Auburn police officer injured after cruiser collides with van at intersection
Bangor community college taps longtime staffer to serve as president
31-year temperature record broken in Bangor
Family of ducks reunited in Scarborough after falling down storm drain
Man’s attempts to resist arrest leave him and Brewer cop with injuries