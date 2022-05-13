Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 70s to 90s with sunny skies throughout the state. See what’s in store for the weekend on our weather page. Here’s what gas prices are shaping up to look like this weekend. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Two more Mainers have died and another 1,001 COVID-19 cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,332. Check out our tracker for more information.

Hospitalizations have risen sharply in Maine over the past 10 days, with the 221 Mainers hospitalized with the virus. That’s up 47 percent since May 2.

The White House’s COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jah warned that the progress of fighting the COVID pandemic in the U.S. will be in a vulnerable position without new, updated vaccines by the fall.

The overheated real estate market the past couple years was fueled in part by interest rates below 3 percent for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages.

One big difference in Cumberland’s population is the couples with young children moving into houses formerly occupied by one or two people.

The book from Sen. Chloe Maxmin, D-Nobleboro, offers a warning to national Democrats about neglecting rural voters.

People’s Inclusive Welding offers courses designed to get students qualified for in-demand welding jobs in as little as eight weeks.

The university’s potato research has led to the creation of a new variety of potato that has boosted russet yields across the state.

The professors are calling on the University of Maine System to restart the search for a new leader at the school.

The purchase could coincide with an expansion of Bangor’s waterfront park following closures due to sewage tank work.

Island Nursing Home continues to struggle to overcome staffing shortages and meet upcoming licensing deadlines needed to reopen.

Initial plans called for vehicle access along the top of a 1,200-foot breakwater so fishermen could drive out to the end to load and unload their gear.

Quinn McDaniel is among the top six hitters in America East in several categories.

Ryan Sanders will return to face off Portland’s Mark Gardner in a welterweight clash as part of “NEF 47: The Battle for L/A.”

In other Maine news …

