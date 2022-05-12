Tom Richardson and his team from “Explore New England” have made many visits to the state of Maine.

That’s because the state has so much to offer to people who want to enjoy four seasons of fun in the outdoors.

On Sunday, the show will unveil its latest production featuring Maine with the airing of “Penobscot County Journal.” The third of “Explore New England’s” documentaries is set to air at 9 a.m. on NESN-TV.

The film includes examples of the many recreational opportunities available to outdoor enthusiasts in Penobscot County, including paddling, hiking, ATV riding, snowmobiling, camping, cross-country skiing, fishing, snowshoeing, boating and wildlife viewing.

The documentary also delves into the history and culture of the state’s fourth largest and second most populated county, shown through the eyes of Mainers who live there and know it best.

“Our team made numerous trips to Penobscot County over the last several years, filming different activities and seasons, yet always discovering new, exciting facets of this diverse area,” said Richardson, the host and producer of “Explore New England.” “It’s hard to believe we were able to fit it all into one hour.”

After its debut, “Penobscot County Journal” will air again on NESN at 10 a.m. on May 22, 7 p.m. on May 23 and at 6 p.m. on May 27. The film will be available starting in June on the Explore New England Roku and YouTube channels.

You can watch a trailer for the program here. The cinematography is stunning and includes some breathtaking scenery of many interesting places and activities in the region.

The project was funded in part by a grant from the Penobscot County Unorganized Territory Administration.

“Explore New England” in June 2021 released another film featuring Maine called “Moosehead Magic,” which provided a glimpse of the lakes, rivers, forests and mountains and the outdoors activities to which they are home in that region.

