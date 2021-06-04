The natural beauty and the many outdoors offerings provided by Maine’s Moosehead Lake region are expected to be on full display this weekend with the release of “Moosehead Magic.”

The one-hour feature film, produced by Explore New England Media, premieres at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 6, on NESN-TV. It will be rebroadcast at 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 13.

Tom Richardson, the host, producer and editor of the “Explore New England” television series, said the documentary provides a comprehensive look at the many outdoor activities available in the Moosehead Lake region. It will include mentions of camping, hiking, fishing, snowmobiling, skiing, ATV riding and other pursuits.





The film also will delve into the history of the area with interviews of compelling residents.

“I’ve visited Moosehead since I was a kid, but it wasn’t until I started working on this project and met the folks who live here that I began to appreciate the many facets of the region,” Explore New England producer and host Tom Richardson said. “There’s so much to do, so many fascinating places to see, so much history. Trying to capture it all in an hour-long film was a challenge.”

“Moosehead Magic,” made with financial support from the Maine Office of Tourism, is a project that has been in the works for two years. It provides a glimpse of the lakes, rivers, forests and mountains and the outdoors activities to which they are home, including moose-watching, car racing on the ice and seaplane flying.

“MOT saw this as a wonderful opportunity to support and showcase one of Maine’s premier destinations to the rest of New England and beyond,” Maine Office of Tourism Director Steve Lyons said. “The beauty and diversity of this region is best captured on film, and we are all looking forward to the airing of the show.”

The film will also be available on YouTube one week after its first network broadcast.