A student allegedly posted a threat against Bangor’s James F. Doughty School, but all students at the middle school were safe and classes were progressing as planned on Thursday morning.

Staff at the school learned before classes began Thursday that an unnamed student allegedly posted a picture with a weapon and a “concerning message” online, Bangor School Department spokesperson Raymond Phinney said.

Phinney didn’t know whether the student who allegedly posted the photo and message was at school on Thursday or what sort of disciplinary measures the student could face.

“With the police involvement and this being a minor, they’re the ones who determine what we do moving forward,” Phinney said.

The incident was still under investigation as of 11 a.m. Thursday, but Phinney said the school day was able to proceed uninterrupted because the threat was reported before the school day began.

“We don’t need to enact any extra precautions because of the way the incident is being handled,” Phinney said. “At this point, it’ll be a normal school day.”

About 400 sixth through eighth grade students attend the Doughty School.

“The safety of our students is our main goal alongside teaching,” he said. “We talk to our students about seeing something and saying something. Those trainings work really well and they help everyone in our schools stay safe.”

The Bangor Police Department didn’t immediately return requests for comment Thursday morning.

Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department said the situation is still under investigation and no charges had been filed as of late Thursday morning.

More articles from the BDN