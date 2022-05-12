Bangor set a new temperature record for Thursday, May 12, according to the National Weather Service.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service office in Caribou reported that Bangor had reached a preliminary temperature of 84 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s one degree higher than the record temperature of 83 degrees set in 1991.

Bangor has preliminarily hit 84 degrees. This breaks the record of 83 set back in 1991. #mewx — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) May 12, 2022

Caribou also broke a 30-year-old temperature record, with NWS officials reporting that the city reached a high temperature of 79 degrees, breaking the record of 78 degrees reported in 1992. The office noted that temperatures were still climbing since last measured at 12:59 p.m.

The hot, dry weather has prompted warnings to avoid starting fires whenever possible, as wildfires can spread quickly and turn deadly in very short periods during dry weather.

Caribou has reached a high of 79 at 12:59 pm this afternoon. This breaks the record of 78 set back in 1992. The temp continues to climb. #mewx — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) May 12, 2022

As the weather outlook for the month of May predicts scant rain showers, prevalence of brown tail moths is expected to increase. The critters that cause itchy rashes thrive in drier weather, as the diseases that help to control the population need rain to proliferate.

