A 25-year-old man was arrested outside a Brewer hotel Wednesday morning after his efforts to resist arrest left him and a Brewer officer with minor injuries, according to police.

Police responded to the Vacationland Inn on Wilson Street at around 10 a.m. Wednesday after Kyler Peters returned to the hotel after he had been warned to stay away, Brewer police Sgt. Zachary Caron said.

Peters had been charged with criminal trespass at the hotel several hours prior, Caron said.

Peters allegedly fled on foot when police arrived. Caron said he lost sight of him, but found Peters hiding around a nearby business after a bystander directed him to where he fled.

Peters refused to follow commands and pull his hands out of his pockets, which led to an altercation between Peters and Caron, according to police.

Peters’ attempts to resist arrest resulted in minor injuries to himself and Caron, Caron said. Neither needed to be taken to the hospital, however, according to the sergeant.

Peters was charged with burglary, violation of bail, criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, and possession of schedule W drugs, Caron said. Peters was brought to the Penobscot County Jail.

