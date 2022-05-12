An Auburn police officer was injured after colliding with a van while he was traveling on Elm Street on Thursday.
The unnamed officer was westbound on Elm Street and collided in the intersection of Elm and High streets with a van traveling north on High Street, according to NewsCenter Maine.
The officer was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for a minor leg injury, while the van driver was not injured and was able to drive away.
The crash remains under investigation by the Androscoggin Sheriff’s Department.