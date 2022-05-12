Eastern Maine Community College will turn to its vice president of academic affairs to lead the college starting next month.

The Bangor college on Thursday announced that Liz Russell would become its new president, effective June 1.

Russell has served in various leadership positions since joining the college in 1994.

Maine Community College System president David Daigler praised Russell’s leadership and said she had a “proven track record” when he announced her appointment.

“Her strong ties to the EMCC family will be particularly valuable as the college expands its nursing program, institutes free college for recent high school graduates, and deepens its ties to community partners in multiple academic and workforce program areas,” Daigler said.

Russell succeeds Lisa Larson, who left EMCC last fall. Wayne Burton has served as interim president of the community college since Larson’s departure.

Sen. Susan Collins said she was “delighted” with Russell’s appointment.

“Her commitment to EMCC‘s students is unsurpassed, and she understands well every aspect of the college’s mission,” Collins said.

Russell said she was humbled and honored to be selected.

“I look forward to working collaboratively with faculty and staff to create a shared vision that supports students in reaching their educational and career goals and provides business and industry with the workforce they need to thrive in our region,” Russell said.

