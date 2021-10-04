Eastern Maine Community College President Lisa Larson. Credit: Courtesy of Maine Community College System

The president of Eastern Maine Community College will step down from her post at the end of the month to join a national education organization in Washington, D.C.

Lisa Larson said Monday that she would leave the community college on Oct. 23 to lead the Community College Growth Engine Fund Initiative at the Education Design Lab.

Larson had been president of the community college in Bangor for more than 5 years. She was appointed to her post in January 2016.





“I am grateful to have worked and collaborated with some of the most caring, innovative, inspiring, and funny people that made it their mission each day to make a difference for students, our partners, our community, and each other,” Larson said.

She said she was proud of founding the community college’s Learning Facilitator program that trains educators who work in classroom support and other roles.

Wayne Burton, the president emeritus of North Shore Community College in Danvers, Massachusetts, will become interim president at the Bangor school until the school year concludes, the college said. The college will begin looking for Larson’s successor after the spring semester begins.

The college serves more than 2,400 students at its flagship Bangor campus and off-campus centers in East Millinocket and Dover-Foxcroft.