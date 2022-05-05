Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s to low 60s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what else is in store this week on our weather page. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Five more Mainers have died and another 1,030 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,296. Check out our tracker for more information.

There are now 169 Mainers infected with the virus in hospitals across the state, up 46 percent from 10 days ago and the highest number since February, state data show.

Maine has the nation’s highest COVID-19 infection rate at 372 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days.

Stiff competition and dilapidated properties have kept Nathaniel Zmek and Meagan Cloutier from making an offer.

With all of Maine seeing a spike in housing prices, we have used data from the U.S. census and the National Association of Realtors to answer a persistent question from readers: What are the most and least expensive places to buy a home?

Bangor’s planning board on Tuesday unanimously approved the agency’s application to rezone the Pine Tree Inn on Cleveland Street to allow for efficiency units.

The subdivision would contain 18 duplex buildings on a private road that a condo association, Parkway Orchards Condominium, would maintain.

Many stories have been told about Rep. John Martin in 54 years of legislative service. He says they have all been embellished.

The College Senate said in a letter to the chancellor of the State University of New York system that Michael Laliberte had been fiscally irresponsible and that his leadership team “enabled a culture of disrespect and hostility.”

The Little Red Snack Shack, the Red Barn Roadshow and Nora’s Grill will join waterfront mainstays Pompeii Pizza and Wild Cow Creamery.

Up to 20 people at a time can use the equipment, which includes a balance rope, sit-up bench, monkey bars, pull-up stations and a chain ladder.

If you’re hoping to make the most of the midcoast’s artistic offerings before the tourist season gets into full swing, you’re in luck. There’s a lot happening.

Maine’s key pollinator species — such as bees, butterflies and birds — thrive in tall grass, tall-stemmed plants, leaf litter, decaying damp wood and brush. The problem is, so do ticks.

In other Maine news …

Woman found dead by Bangor railroad tracks has been identified

Man drowns after his boat overturned on remote Down East pond

Fort Kent man dies in Aroostook County crash

Whole Oceans parent company settles lawsuit with consultant

1st Black justice ready to serve on Maine’s supreme court

Waterville man pleads guilty to killing his longtime girlfriend

Man sentenced in shooting outside Bangor nightclub

Farmington university lays off 9 faculty amid enrollment and budget shortfalls

Maine man sentenced for hitting Missouri trooper with car

Searsport will defend its Class D softball title with just 11 players

Maine’s 1st Deaf Olympian is coaching US distance runners at this year’s Deaflympics

More articles from the BDN