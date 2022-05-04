The woman who was found dead early last month near railroad tracks off Odlin Road in Bangor has been identified.

Cathy Pride was reported missing by her family to the Portland Police Department on May 8, 2019, according to Maj. Robert Martin, a spokesperson for the department.

Pride was found dead in a wooded, industrial area of Odlin Road on April 5 after a passerby spotted her remains, Martin said Wednesday.

The Maine medical examiner’s office hasn’t been able to determine a cause of death, but it’s not considered suspicious, according to Martin.

Pride was among half a dozen missing persons Portland police have been looking for, including one person who has been missing for nearly 50 years.

