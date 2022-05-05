The summer of 2022 will be a busy one on the Bangor Waterfront, with a full schedule of concerts at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, cruise ships visiting the marina for the first time in a decade, the completion of a massive city infrastructure project, and five food trucks set up in the parking lot all summer long — three of which are new.

The Little Red Snack Shack, the Red Barn Roadshow and Nora’s Grill will join waterfront mainstays Pompeii Pizza and Wild Cow Creamery, filling all five food truck slots for the first time since 2018.

The Red Barn Roadshow, a new food truck operated by the owners of longtime Augusta restaurant the Red Barn, will serve up fried Maine seafood and fried chicken dishes, hand-cut onion rings and fried Maine vegetables.

And, gourmet burgers and hot dogs and hand-cut fries are the specialties at Nora’s Grill, which is also set to regularly visit the waterfront.

The three new trucks will join Pompeii Pizza, which for more than a decade has offered wood-fired pizza with an array of toppings on the Bangor Waterfront, and Wild Cow Creamery, an artisan ice cream stall that also has a permanent storefront in Belfast.

Willette said he’s looking forward to a busy summer in Bangor, in a year that will see not just a post-pandemic “return to normal,” but that will also see the addition of several new elements to the waterfront.

American Cruise Lines vessels will sail up the Penobscot River this summer for the first time in a decade, stopping in Bangor as they sail the river. The cruise line will pay the city a docking fee for each passenger aboard, in addition to a rental fee for use of the docks. Last year, docks 1, 2 and 3 were replaced, and dock 5, which will serve the cruise ship, was installed last week.

The Maine Savings Amphitheater is currently undergoing major renovations, which are on target to be completed before the first concert in the 2022 season on June 23. And the addition of an underground, 3.8 million-gallon wastewater storage tank, which began in February 2020, is expected to be completed around the same time.

“It is really exciting to see the waterfront come back to life,” Willette said. “It’s going to be a great, busy summer along the river.”

Hours for each of the new food trucks set for the waterfront have yet to be established, though most are expected to post their schedules each week on their individual social media accounts.

