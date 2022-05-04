A Perry man drowned Tuesday afternoon when his boat capsized on a remote Washington County pond.

Lindon Rockwell, 75, was tending to baitfish traps on East Pike Brook Pond in T18 MD BPP about 1:20 p.m. when his 12-foot aluminum boat overturned as he leaned over to check a trap, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

His two friends saw the boat overturn from shore and immediately called 911. Latti said Wednesday morning they did not have another boat so they could cross the 350 yards of water to rescue Rockwell.

Rockwell, who was not wearing a lifejacket, was unable to swim to shore and drowned in the cold water, Latti said.

Rescuers recovered his body about 2:30 p.m. when they found him floating near his overturned boat.

“Inland waters are still extremely cold this time of year, and hypothermia can set in quickly,” Game Warden Joe McBrine said, “wearing a lifejacket can save your life if you find yourself in the water unexpectedly.”

