A Fort Kent man died after crashing into a utility pole in Masardis early Wednesday morning.

Justin Jalbert, 24, was southbound on Route 11 in a 2005 Jeep Wrangler when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the pole, resulting in his death. The impact broke the pole in two places and totaled the vehicle, according to the Maine State Police.

Jalbert’s passenger — 45-year-old Chard Bouchard of St. Francis — was taken to Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital in Presque Isle for serious injuries, police said.

Speed was a factor in the crash — which remains under investigation — and Jalbert was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, police said.

