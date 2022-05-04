With all of Maine seeing a spike in housing prices, we have used data from the U.S. Census and the National Association of Realtors to answer a persistent question from readers: What are the most and least expensive places to buy a home?

Here are the Maine counties in descending order from most expensive to cheapest average sales price in the fourth quarter of 2021, with the priciest and bargain communities of more than 1,000 in each county singled out.

Most expensive: Cumberland County, $392,000

Fueled by Portland and the high costs of affluent suburbs like Cape Elizabeth, Cumberland County is the clear frontrunner for the most expensive place to buy a home in Maine, according to data from the National Association of Realtors.

Most expensive community with a population over 1,000 to buy a home: Cape Elizabeth, median home value of $470,000, according to Census data

Least expensive community with a population over 1,000 to buy a home: Sebago, median home value of $174,000.

Least expensive community: Cornish, median home value of $168,000.

Third-most expensive: Sagadahoc County, $280,000

Sagadahoc County is the least populous of the three counties within Portland’s metro area, but it still has a number of desirable places to live along Maine’s southern coast while providing ample access to all the Portland metro area has to offer. Those factors have led it to be the third most expensive county to buy a home in Maine.

Most-expensive community: Georgetown, median home value of $309,000.

Least-expensive community: Woolwich, median home value of $173,000.

Fourth-most expensive: Lincoln County, $279,000

Most expensive community: South Bristol, median home value of $385,000.

Least expensive community: Whitefield, median home value of $156,000.

Fifth-most expensive: Knox County, $276,000

Most expensive community: Camden, median home value of $338,000.

Least expensive community: Washington, median home value of $148,000.

Sixth-most expensive: Hancock County, $275,000

Most expensive community: Mount Desert, median home value of $442,000.

Least expensive community: Bucksport, median home value of $148,000.

Seventh-most expensive: Androscoggin County, $232,000

Most expensive community: Durham, median home value of $226,000.

Least expensive community: Livermore Falls, median home value of $84,800.

Eighth-most expensive: Kennebec County, $219,000

Most expensive community: Wayne, median home value of $282,000.

Least expensive community: Waterville, median home value of $124,000.

Eighth cheapest: Waldo County, $211,000

Most expensive community: Lincolnville, median home value of $272,000.

Least expensive community: Searsport, median home value of $109,000.

Seventh cheapest: Penobscot County, $195,000

Most expensive community: Hampden, median home value of $229,000.

Least expensive community: East Millinocket, median home value of $61,000.

Sixth cheapest: Oxford County, $187,000

Most expensive community: Denmark, median home value of $226,000.

Least expensive community: Mexico, median home value of $60,000.

Fifth cheapest: Franklin County, $181,000

Most expensive community: Rangeley, median housing value of $199,000.

Least expensive community: Strong, median housing value of $109,000.

Fourth cheapest: Somerset County, $150,000

Most expensive community: Norridgewock, median housing value of $151,000.

Least expensive community: Anson, median housing value of $102,000.

Third cheapest: Washington County, $146,000

The easternmost point in the U.S. is also the least expensive way to get a home along Maine’s coast. The average home in coastal Jonesboro, population around 600, is worth around just $69,000.

Most expensive community: Milbridge, median housing value of $152,000.

Least expensive community: Baileyville, median housing value of $89,000.

Second cheapest: Piscataquis County, $142,000

Maine’s least populous county, located in the geographic center of the state, is well known for Baxter State Park. It is also one of the cheapest places to buy a home, with even homes in its largest population center of Dover-Foxcroft being valued at only around $100,000.

Most expensive community: Greenville, median housing value of $167,000.

Least expensive community: Milo, median housing value of $61,000.

Cheapest: Aroostook County, $122,000

Maine’s sparsely populated northernmost county, which has a landmass more than the size of Rhode Island and Connecticut combined, also has the cheapest housing in the entire state. Indeed, many communities, especially smaller ones, have values below six digits.

Most expensive community: Mapleton, median housing value of $145,000.

Least expensive community: Van Buren, median housing value of $76,000.

