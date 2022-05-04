A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty Tuesday in a shooting outside a Bangor nightclub last summer.

Guarionex Rafael Joaquin-Peguero of Roxbury, Massachusett, was sentenced to 18 years in prison with all but seven suspended, according to the Penobscot County district attorney’s office.

He also received five years probation, the district attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Joaquin-Peguero was charged with elevated aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and refusing to submit to arrest in connection with the August 2019 shooting outside of Diamond’s at 190 Harlow St. that left another man with gunshot wounds in his left forearm and calf, neither of which were considered severe.

The two had gotten into an argument over a woman, police said at the time.

