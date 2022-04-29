Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 40s to low 50s from north to south, with a chance for rain or snow in the north and partly sunny skies in the south. See what else is in store this week on our weather page. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today. Planning on traveling this weekend? Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.

Another 464 COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,282. Check out our tracker for more information.

Gov. Janet Mills tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon after developing a scratchy throat, according to her office. She has no other symptoms and has received a full slate of vaccinations.

Portland and neighboring Westbrook continued to report increasing concentrations of COVID-19 in wastewater this week while levels in some other parts of the state evened out or dropped.

The state’s failures to properly track inventory may have led to misreported expenses and heightened the risk of expiring equipment and wasted federal money.

Allowing students from public school to attend faith formation classes is a longtime tradition.

One of the biggest fears is the potential for sulfuric acid to drain into the ground and contaminate local waters.

Residents are worried the the $12 million project would affect water supply, water quality, air quality, property values and more.

Steps include expanding a disruptive properties ordinance and taking a collaborative approach with police, the nightclubs and community members.

Priced at $50,000 and up, incline elevators have been used by an aging population of luxury homebuyers and those wanting easier access to hard-to-reach waterfronts.

A call between governors and the former president reportedly became so confusing that Gov. Janet Mills asked a security guard to listen in.

Testing of wild turkeys revealed that the levels are within the range deemed acceptable under state guidelines. Here’s a roundup of what we know so far about “forever chemicals” in Maine.

The animals exhibit some house cat-like behavior as they try to shake off water and snow from their fur. Watch more animals live, with these Maine wildlife webcams.

Unless a feeder is near a backyard flock, experts advise there is no reason to stop feeding wild songbirds. Here’s a roundup of what we know so far about the avian flu that is sickening poultry throughout Maine.

The schedule is demanding, but it’s also paying off.

It will mark the second time Bangor has hosted the East Regional, having been awarded the right to host the event for the first time in 2019.

In other Maine news …

MLB coach Brian Butterfield is living in Maine while exiled from baseball over vaccination status

NH man dies after North Berwick collision

Woman ejected from her car in Raymond crash

Pair accused of trafficking nearly 2 pounds of fentanyl hidden in crackers box

Maine lawmakers examine dispute between MaineHealth and Anthem

Hundreds of geniuses are gathered in Maine to play and judge new board games

Judge sets cash bail for Guilford woman accused of stealing $900,000 from her employer

Workers allege Gorham company violated national security rules

24-year-old woman seriously injured in Lewiston shooting

Maine joins 15 other states in lawsuit seeking expansion of electric USPS vehicles

Women claim state contractor illegally denied them access to benefits to help them get off welfare

Relief payments coming to Maine small businesses struggling with high electric bills

