A New Hampshire man died Wednesday afternoon in a head-on collision in North Berwick.

Christopher Sousa, 39, of Somersworth, New Hampshire, was driving a gray 2019 Chevrolet Trax on Wells Street, also known as Route 9, near the townline with Wells about 4:35 p.m. when he crossed the centerline and collided with a black 2020 Dodge Ram driven by 37-year-old James Hastey of Berwick, according to the North Berwick Police Department.

Sousa died at the scene, police said Thursday.

Hastey was taken to Douglas Wentworth Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire, where he was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

