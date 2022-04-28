A traffic stop in Waterville last week turned up nearly 2 pounds of fentanyl hidden in a box of crackers.

Michael A. Bridges, 49, and Elizabeth Cole, 31, were charged with aggravated trafficking, a Class A crime, according to the Maine State Police. Bridges also was charged with violating conditions of release.

The pair were driving north on Interstate 95 about 1:15 a.m. on April 18 when a state trooper stopped them near mile marker 124, the state police said Thursday.

Suspecting criminal activity, troopers searched their vehicle, turning up 880 grams — about 1.94 pounds — of fentanyl allegedly packaged for distribution stashed in a box of crackers.

Bridges and Cole were taken to the Kennebec County Jail in Augusta.

Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, is up to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Just 3 milligrams can cause a fatal overdose. There are 880,000 milligrams in 1.94 pounds.

