A woman suffered serious injuries on Thursday afternoon after she was ejected from her car during a crash on Webbs Mills Road.

Melissa Dube, 44, of Raymond was driving her 2007 Toyota Yaris when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an embankment, causing her to be ejected from the vehicle and getting trapped underneath, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

Dube was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

She was taken to Maine Medical Center for serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation and speed, impairment and vehicle defects are being considered as factors, police said.

More articles from the BDN