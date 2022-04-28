Two workers have accused a Gorham-based company of retaliating against them when they reported alleged violations of national security rules there.

Brent and Kathleen Hinson made the accusations against Microwave Techniques LLC in a lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Portland, according to MaineBiz.

Microwave Techniques, which has offices in Maine and New Hampshire, makes high-power microwave components and industrial microwave systems and does contract work for the U.S. Department of Defense.

The Hinsons, who are married, claim that managers tested Defense Department equipment at the Gorham lab — which lacked proper security clearance unlike the company’s location in Nashua, New Hampshire — to save time and money.

The tests allegedly displayed secret radio frequencies before dozens of workers who lacked proper authorization, which the Hinsons said in their 22-page lawsuit could be used to jam radio frequencies if they fell into enemy hands, MaineBiz reported.

The Hinsons — who worked at Ferrite Microwave Technologies of Nashua before its 2020 merger with Mega Industries of Gorham, forming Microwave Techniques — made repeated complaints to management about the tests before eventually reporting them to the Defense Department and the FBI, according to MaineBiz.

They allege the company retaliated against them in violation of state and federal whistleblower laws, and they were fired in March 2021.

The Hinsons are seeking unspecified damages.

