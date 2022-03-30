There are hundreds of species of animals that live in Maine’s woods and waters, from the tiniest insects and mammals, to charismatic megafauna like moose and bears. Several Maine individuals and organizations have set up webcams in locations across the state, so you can watch wildlife in their natural habitat from the comfort of your own home — and without disturbing them.

These webcams are set up at places including Seal Island, off the coast of Rockland; Hog Island, not far from Damariscotta; a backyard in Brownville; and a barn and shed somewhere in Maine. You’ll be able to see regularly see seals, puffins, ospreys, raccoons and a wide assortment of songbirds, alongside cameos from plenty of other critters.

