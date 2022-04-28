LEWISTON, Maine — A 24-year-old woman was shot in Lewiston early Thursday morning.

The shooting on Arch Avenue was reported around 1:30 a.m., according to Lewiston police.

A 24-year-old woman was found near Arch Avenue with a gunshot wound when officers arrived.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center where she remains in serious condition.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting and at this point no arrests have been made.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

No other information has been released at this time.

